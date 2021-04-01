16 and older now eligible for vaccines at Nevada County Public Health clinics

Nevada County Public Health announced today that they have opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older at their clinics, two weeks before the eligibility is set to expand to this group statewide.

According to a release, this expansion in eligibility is for Public Health clinics specifically.

Eligibility also opened to those 50 and older at all providers today as part of a statewide expansion in eligibility.

