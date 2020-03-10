$14 million county operations center nears completion

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday toured the site of what will be a $14 million operations center and storage yard scheduled for completion in June.

The project will consolidate the fleet maintenance, transit and road divisions into a single location on a nine-acre site at 12350 La Barr Meadows Road in Grass Valley.

The site will feature a 33,000-square-foot pre-engineered main operations building to house administration offices and fleet maintenance operations, 12 equipment bays, a gas-fired emergency generator, water station, a 3,800-square-foot sand barn, a saline solution mix station and carports.

A vehicle de-mudding and washing building will also be incorporated into the project in a future phase, and all buildings have been designed for future solar panel installations.

The site will replace the county’s vehicle maintenance and storage center on Loma Rica Drive by the Nevada County Airport.

According to facilities project manager Dennis Cooper, the new site is at least three times the size of the old space and offers adjoining undeveloped land for future expansion. The new facility will also be less impacted by snow and closer to highways, Cooper said.

The project is about 70% complete and will hit substantial completion by April 23, when equipment can start to be moved in.

The office storefront was recently completed and within the next month installations of drywall, security gates, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning are expected to conclude.

“It’s a beautiful facility, there’s plenty of land, you couldn’t ask for a better site,” Cooper said. “It was very well thought out.”

