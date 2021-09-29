$10K in equipment stolen from trucks assisting with the Caldor Fire, investigators say

No suspect has been identified in the theft earlier this month of approximately $10,000 worth of Cal Fire and PG&E equipment in Auburn, investigators say.

On Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in finding the thief who smashed in the windows of two trucks belonging to Cal Fire and PG&E in the evening of Sept. 9.

The trucks were broken into in the parking lot of the Springhill Suites in Auburn, the Sheriff’s Office said, and occurred while Cal Fire personnel were still battling the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County.

A host of items were taken from the trucks, with the press release highlighting two Cal Fire spec web gear line packs as well as a ballistic vest and helmet — the highest value items taken. Other stolen equipment included flasks, hose clamps, ice chests, and flashlights, according to sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes.

Investigators have not identified any potential suspects at this time, Resendes said.





While the the thefts occurred nearly three weeks ago, investigators did not ask for the public’s help in the matter until Wednesday, because they were waiting for a detailed list of the stolen property from Cal Fire and PG&E, Resendes added.

Anyone with clues about the thefts or suspects is encouraged to contact sheriff’s detective Chris Carlton at 530-889-7893, the release states.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com