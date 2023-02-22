The French term Mardi Gras means Fat Tuesday, and it originates from the need for Catholics to eat up all foods that are forbidden during the season of Lent — the 40 days before Easter.
Fasting during Lent traditionally forbids the consumption of meat, fish, eggs, butter and dairy products.
In Grass Valley, Shrove Tuesday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, is a 107-year-old tradition. The event was held yesterday serving waffles, ham, eggs and coffee. Waffles were all you can eat.
“One year this guy came in and ate nine waffles,” Emmanuel Episcopal Church St. Catherine’s Guild member Millie Beatie said. “I don’t know how he exited the building.”
The St. Catherine’s Guild and other volunteers now make hundreds of waffles for the public to raise money for Emmanuel’s Outreach Program, and of course, to give members of the community to gather together.
The name Shrove Tuesday originated from the English verb shrive which means to hear confessions, assign penance, and absolve sin.
In the past Shrove Tuesday was a time for feasting, games, sport, dancing and revelry. It was a time for boys to run riot in the villages, hiding gates, taking off door knockers or anything else households forgot to lock away.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.