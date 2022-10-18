$10,000 in grant money available for local fish and wildlife

Nevada County’s Fish and Wildlife Commission is currently accepting grant proposals for projects that protect, conserve, propagate, and/or preserve fish and wildlife resources in Nevada County with up to $10,000 in total grant funding up for grabs.

Grants are available to non-profit organizations, schools, or other organizations or individuals and is supported entirely through the Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund, which uses revenue collected from resulting fish and wildlife violations and fines within Nevada County.

The funds, as designated in the California Fish and Game Code §13103, are to benefit the fish and wildlife resources of Nevada County. Those with projects that meet the code section are encouraged to apply.

Grant awardees can use the funds for projects such as temporary treatment of wildlife or animals, fish and wildlife habitat improvement, construction of public hatchery facilities, scientific fish and wildlife research, and other uses.

Previous grants helped fund projects like the annual Kid’s Trout Fishing Derby in Truckee, as well as helped purchase specialized equipment for various organizations that are focused on monitoring the health of waterways in Nevada County.

“These projects funded in part by the propagation fund truly benefit all residents of Nevada County and those that come to visit,” said Chris de Nijs, Nevada County Agricultural Commissioner, and ex officio member of the Commission.

The deadline for grant applications to be submitted is Nov. 30 and on Dec. 6, those with completed grant applications will be asked to give a presentation to members of the Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Awards are not perpetual. Applicants must reapply for grant monies each year. At the time of approval, the Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Commission may require additional documentation to be provided by the applicant prior to disbursement of grant funds.

For more information contact the Nevada County Department of Agriculture at (530) 470-2690.