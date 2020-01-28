100 years and counting in Rough and Ready

Emilia Bernard of Rough and Ready recently celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family. Born on Jan. 16, 1920, Bernard moved to California from Guatemala City in Central America at the age of 7. Her father was a violinist who played for the Oakland and San Francisco symphonies, and Bernard played piano and sang. She was married to the late Milton Bernard for 50 years and has six grandchildren. According to her daughter, Bernard’s secret to a long life has been “to be calm, be happy, be kind, help others, take one day at a time and accept the ups and downs in life. To accept what life throws at you and stay strong, and stay spiritual with God.”