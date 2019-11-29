100 years ago in Nevada County (November 1919)

The California legislature ratifies the woman’s suffrage amendment.

Halloween is over — there are many gates taken from homes and windows soaped in the business district.

The injunction fails to halt labor strike — half million miners lay down tools.

Joseph Bennetts, local preacher, will hold services in Smartsville to celebrate the reopening of the Methodist church there.

Cold on the first turning to rain until the 7th. Then warming but cold at month’s end with extremely heavy winds.

There was a chimney fire at the center of Broad and Union streets yesterday.

Cold — pipes are freezing around town.

Rugby and soccer teams will play locally to celebrate Armistice Day.

An attempt was made to kidnap Edsel Ford, the son of Henry Ford. Kidnapping should be made a capital crime.

Friday was Labor Day and the Nevada City high school boys spent the day excavating the school basement in preparation to turning the area into a gym.

Grass Valley parcel post will now be carried by a wagon instead of carrier. South Auburn, Marshall, Empire, Whiting and Le Duc Streets will get free delivery.

Emiliano Zapata’s army surrendered to Federal forces yesterday.

The O.K. Garage off Richardson Street is under new ownership–excellent mechanics on duty.

Forest Ranger E.S. Smith and Lila Oliver eloped from Truckee, traveling to Woodland where they were married.

Coal shortage starting to pinch — railroads curtail some service.

The remains of the eight-day old daughter of Wong Quong will be buried at the Chinese cemetery this afternoon.

A water main broke on lower Bank Street, flooding Bennett and Henderson streets.

Former soldiers to form a unit of the American Legion in Grass Valley.

Roland Cole of Smartsville eloped with an Oregon girl, Gladys Roberts, 16, over her parent’s objections.

BIRTH: To Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Arbogast — a daughter, born at Blue Tent, November 6th.

DEATH: At Blue Tent, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Arbogast, November 6th.

N.W. Bennetts, a supervisor of the County Hospital, broke his arm cranking his auto.

Grass Valley fighter Jack Trounce won his second bout in two weeks in Oakland.

Fourteen former servicemen sign a charter to form a unit of the American Legion in Nevada City.

George Costa was injured in a blast at the Empire mine — not expected to live.

Court ends strike — coal miners given order to resume work.

Mexican troops sent to turn back Villa.

The mine blast was fatal to George Costa.

Miners obey strike order — return to work.

Little Elsie Brolyes, 18 days, died at French Corral.

Three former soldiers were killed in Washington state during a parade when fired upon by I.W.W. members — one I.W.W. member was caught and lynched.

Sparks from a brush fire near Villiam Borlac’s home on Spring Street ignited a chicken house–it was quickly put out.

Theda Bara stars in The Siren’s Song at the Auditorium.

Wells-Fargo, now known as American Express, recently occupied a fine new office in the Holbrooke Building in Grass Valley.

A man with long white whiskers robbed the Trinity Bank at Weaverville of $15,000. He is heading for the higher mountains, followed by an Indian tracker on horseback.

The recent storms have closed the Hobart Mills for the winter.

An exhibition of daring horseback riding in Sacramento lead to the apprehension of Dorothy McDermott, 17 and pretty, who authorities found is wanted in Oregon. She escaped from an institution there by leaping on a horse and outdistancing her pursuers.

Thirty rabbits were slaughtered on the Tamblyn Ranch near Glenbrook — for what reason is not known.

The Kelly house on Brighton was destroyed by fire.

The Narrow Gauge will run a special train for those wanting to attend the Farm Bureau camp stew and dance in Chicago Park.

Peace treaty held in balance as Republican legislators express reservations.

Grass Valley Trustees halt spending until more funds are available. Recent street and water expenses have drained the treasury.

Haw Lock, 77, was found dead in his cabin at North Bloomfield.

Henry, ‘Hard Cur’ Hosking is in jail for burglary.

A new company — the C.F. Wood and Lumber Company — has been formed in Grass Valley.

Two hundred rabbits were found slaughtered on Washington Hill. People in the area have adopted the policy of shooting first and asking questions afterwards.

The son of Frank Pierce, who lives on Zion Street, was operated on for the removal of adenoids.

An experienced trapped has declared that the rabbit killing has been done by a wild dog or a domestic dog on a rampage.

The Narrow Gauge track crew saw a lion take down a fawn. California lions take a heavy toll on deer and there is a substantial bounty on their pelts.

Mrs. Primo Magri — known as Mrs. Tom Thumb to the public — died in Massachusetts at 77.

Heavy winds fan flames at Selby Flat.

The old trapper may have to think again — more rabbits killed on Pine Street — from locked pens.

