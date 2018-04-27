100 years ago in Nevada County (April 1918)

From the pages of The Union (April 1918):

James "Jimmie" Jones, who lived at Allison Ranch, was killed in action in France.

One hundred thousand American troops rushed to battle line as Germans attempt to cut railway.

Fair on the 1st but stormy mid-month. Then clear to month's end.

A good strike at the Golden Center mine — two foot ledge of $20 ore.

A heavy gas attack on U.S. troops made by Germans in Somme sector.

Recommended Stories For You

Locally, butter $1.02 for two pounds — eggs 40 cents a dozen.

Germans renew offensive near Aimes — Americans hold sector near Verdun.

The Washington school will be open from 9 to 12 for the manufacture of Red Cross packing cases — a few high school boys have volunteered to help but more would be helpful.

George W. Jones' horses become frightened on Spring Street and took a run. They stopped when the wagon hit a power pole.

In Illinois, Robert Praeger was hanged for disloyalty — the Governor is looking into the situation.

Monster rally in Grass Valley sells $102,000 Liberty Bonds in one hour.

Unoccupied homes in Downieville have been broken into by young stealing brass, copper and zinc items to sell for scrap.

In England, Lloyd George calls for drafting of Irishmen and giving them home rule.

Hee Kee, 71, fined $20.00 for smoking opium — claimed he's used it all his life and it's hard to stop.

Hobart lumber mill resumes work for the season.

American submarines have crossed the ocean and now do duty off the English coast.

Four more men to Camp Lewis — Frank Lopez, Herbert Webber, Guisseppe Cassaza and Martino Besseglini.

U.S. Troops reinforce British in face of terrific shelling and infantry attacks in France and Belgium.

Seven cows belonging to Mr. Sherman of the gas plant got loose and were gathered up by the poundmaster.

Battle pending on Rio Grande as entrenched Mexican troops trade gunfire across the Texas border.

Thomas Mosher was arrested for trying to burglarize the Sheriff's office.

The Forest Service is authorized to require campfire permits.

Truckee will enact an ordinance against seditious talk.

Indians in eastern Nevada are threatening an uprising. Troops are put on notice.

Joe Spence, driver of the Grass Valley garage, turned a big touring car on its side last night trying to avoid a horse and cart on the Nevada Road — it was driving without lights.

Allies at bay — French said to be rushing to give support.

W.C. Pascoe, who lived here from 1852 to 1858, visited the area for the first time since those days.

Americans help hold line and inflict heavy casualties on enemy in Flanders.

For the first time in 30 years giant monitor are tearing at the mountainsides in Sierra County, using impounding dams to catch the debris.

A Bronco Billy western is playing at the Auditorium.

German hoards sweep most of the Messimes Ridge. Ypres may have to be abandoned,

The Lost Brant mine near Spencerville may have to be rediscovered. A.T. Walker has been searching for it for years and found a 50 foot shaft full of debris he feels is the mine.

Lyman Gilmore, local aeroplane maker, considers an aerial line to Alleghany — should be able to make the trip in one hour and carry a ton of materials.

In Berkeley, about 300 boys between the ages of 10 and 20, ducked Pastor Sykes and two elders in the baptismal tank at the Church of the Living God when they refused to sing the national anthem.

Grass Valley trustees let a contract for a city jail — the old one was demolished when the new hotel was started.

A suicide found dead near Cisco apparently didn't want to be identified. He built a pyre of brush around him, set it afire, and shot himself in the head.

Teacher Halsye Downey held a social at the Newtown schoolhouse for the benefit of the War Savings Society. A sum of $16.50 was realized.

Mass attacks abandoned by the Germans. Frightful losses force them to find other means to break the lines.

A large crowd attended the opening of the Overland Garage in Grass Valley, hosted by manager Ducoty. On one hand were Overland and Willys-Knight autos.

Baron von Richthoffen, noted Tuetonic airman, is reported killed.

A Dodge driven by George Grissel was run down in a curve by a big Stutz being driven at reckless speeds — vehicles sustained some damage.

Nevada City's Robert White, enlisted in the combat engineers, has been made burglar of his company — says he likes army life. Also in his company and from Nevada County are: Leonard Priks, Luther Marsh, Antone Barbieri, Arthur Stevens and John Marks.

Nevada County farmers are raising pigs to be purchased by the Government for the war.

American Major Raoul Luthery destroys his 18th enemy aircraft.

Underground mine workers wages raised 50 cent to $4.00 a day — muckers get $3.50.

A nurse has been sent here to check school children for tuberculosis.

The nickel glass of beer is in danger — or in some cases, going to smaller glasses and more foam hits $15 a barrel.