100 and fabulous: Grass Valley’s Mary Putnam becomes latest centenarian

One hundred and fabulous reads Mary Putnam’s sash that she wore during the day Thursday at Hilltop Commons in Grass Valley where she lives. Putnam turns 100 on Monday and will spend the weekend playing bingo and visiting Feather Falls Casino.

Photo: Elias Funez

Grass Valley’s latest centenarian Mary Putnam, has a lot to be grateful for.

“I’ve just been fortunate that’s all,” Putnam said from the recreation room at Hilltop Commons in Grass Valley where she has lived for the past few years.

“I’ve always been grateful and I just think that the world is a beautiful place. And I’ve been very lucky, I started out in the hard times.”

When Putnam was born on Nov. 21, 1922, there was no phone, no radio, and no electricity at her home in Kentucky where she remembers having to walk everywhere.

“We grew our own food, and milked cows and had chickens and pigs,” Putnam said. “My Aunt Pauline worked two grocery stores at 50 cents a day to support us. People don’t know what hard work is.”

During Putman’s teen years, she worked at a hotel that housed three school teachers, and a tailor, thats when she remembers President Roosevelt establishing the youth assistance program, which gave her $5 a month, which she used to buy her clothes and shoes.

Soon after she moved to Chicago where she learned Greg shorthand and typed at 80 words per minute.

When World War II broke out, Putnam wanted to become more useful to the efforts and went to Washington D.C. where she worked as a secretary.

“After I had been there I thought I wasn’t doing enough and I wanted to go into the Army,” Putnam said. She didn’t know that her skills would land her back in Washington D.C. working in the War Department at the Pentagon.

“I thought I was going to get trained to drive vehicles.”

Eventually Putnam signed up to go over seas throuth the Office of Military Government in Berlin as a civilian where she met her husband Harry, who was a captain in the U.S. Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

The couple moved to Nevada County in 1961 but left back to Kentucky in 1978 only to return to Grass Valley four years ago to be closer to her son, Merrill, who was born here and set down roots.

Putnam has outlived her one brother and three sisters, but still has her son, a great grand child, and two great grandchildren.

She is an avid bingo player, loves to gamble, and plans to be at Feather Falls Casino today.

She Likes puzzles, sudoku and crosswords, which she does one of each every day.

I’ve enjoyed life, had a good life, I’ve always had nice people to work with. I always worked outside of the home but my home and my family were always my priorities,“ Putnam said.