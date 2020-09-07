100 and counting

Mildred Lauer celebrated her 100th birthday on September 4 at Atria in Grass Valley with her only daughter, Judy, along with her son-in law and granddaughter (socially distanced, outside, and separated by a fence). Born in Sisseton, S.D., Mildred left right after high school to become a nurse as part of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. She lived all over the world from Germany to Alaska, finally settling in California. She was married for 65 years to Charles Lauer (prior to his passing in 2008).

“COVID may have curtailed our celebration, but our love and gratitude for this lovely woman is exponential,” said Mildred’s daughter, Judy Pede. “A big thank you to the Atria staff for being her surrogate family and celebrating her on her special day.”