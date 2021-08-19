Missing 10-year-old boy found safe in Penn Valley

A 10-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday night has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, authorities said.

Chase Chittock, who had not been seen since 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening near his home in Penn Valley, was found by search teams around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Chase was found outside of a business on the 16000 block of Rough and Ready Highway, after he had last been seen Tuesday in the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Between 30 to 40 professional searchers from Nevada, Placer, and Colusa counties had searched for the 10 year old through Wednesday and Thursday, using canine and helicopter units in efforts to locate the boy, according to Andrew Trygg, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The search, which had been focused in a roughly 3-mile radius around the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway, had failed to yield any tangible clues or leads as to the boy’s whereabouts until he was located Thursday evening, Trygg said.

Chase’s disappearance had generated an enormous amount of public interest even for a missing persons case, Trygg said, adding the search’s result was a “huge happy ending” for the entire community.

There is no information available as to why Chase went missing, and it is possible that authorities may not release such information, due to Chase’s age and the need to respect his family’s privacy, Trygg added.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com