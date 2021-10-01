10-digit dialing coming to Nevada County

Connecting a call anywhere in the 530 area code will soon require dialing 10 digits to be connected.

The Federal Communications Commission recommended in April that people should dial the local area code, 530, plus the 7-digit number, to become accustomed to the new mandate. The date for implementing 10-digit dialing is Oct. 24.

One of the entities alerting the community is the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. As a Comcast business customer, Chamber CEO Robin Davies was told the result of those using 7-digit dialing after the deadline will be the familiar, “Your call cannot be completed as dialed; please hang up and redial using the area code plus the telephone number” message.

“We’ve posted the 10-digit dialing alert on our Facebook page,” said Davies. “We will send out separate newsletters about the 10-digital dialing requirement to our database, and added the information to the chamber’s voicemail.”

Davies also assured residents the 10-digit dialing will not affect 3-digit dialing such as 211, 411 or emergency 911 calls. She said the chamber has about 2,000 subscribers to its newsletter, and received several recent inquiries about the Oct. 24 deadline.





Other states in the region starting 10-digit dialing are Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Washington.

Dialing 10-digit calls is needed because the phone companies are running out of new 7-digit numbers to assign, necessitating the use of the area code to assure everybody reaches their intended party, the FCC has said.

SUICIDE PREVENTION

On July 10, the FCC adopted rules to set the 988 dial code as a nationwide 3-digit phone number to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. Rules require all 988 calls be directed to the existing National Suicide Prevention lifeline starting July 16, 2022.

The FCC has said Americans need quick access to crisis intervention services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates have increased by 35% between 1999 and 2018. Suicide claimed the lives of 48,000 in 2018, while 1.4 million attempted suicide.

The FCC recommended using the 988 code in August 2019. Four months later it established the official rule and designated 988 as the number to reach Lifeline and require all communication carriers and interconnected voice over Internet Protocol providers make network changes to ensure users can dial 988 to reach Lifeline by July 16, 2022.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com