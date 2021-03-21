1 shot, 1 arrested after neighbor dispute

A Penn Valley man was arrested over the weekend on multiple felony charges stemming from a neighbor dispute in which a person was shot in the leg, authorities said.

Gregory Lamar Beck, 58, is being charged with aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and being armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony, Nevada County Jail records state.

The scene took place Saturday afternoon on the 10000 block of Lazy Valley Road in Penn Valley, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. As a precautionary measure, the roadways into the area were closed, but are now open.

Beck was being held on $100,000 bail. He has since bonded out, according to Nevada County records.

