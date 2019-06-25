1 dead in McCourtney Road motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after colliding head-on with a van, ejecting him onto the side of McCourtney Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m., slightly west of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The unnamed motorcyclist, traveling east, had his front tire begin to wobble as he negotiated a turn. The driver of a westbound vehicle carrying three people saw the motorcycle and moved to the road’s shoulder. A westbound van’s driver behind that car didn’t have time to move, Officer Mike Steele said.

“The motorcycle struck the van head-on,” Steele added.

The collision ejected the motorcyclist. He landed yards away on the side of the road. Authorities pronounced him deceased upon arrival, the officer said.

No one else was injured, Steele said.

Steele said the crash would slow traffic in the area for one to two hours — the time first-responders needed at the scene.

