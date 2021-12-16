1 dead in Interstate 80 wreck

One person died in a Wednesday crash on Interstate 80, near Cisco Grove, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 4:10 p.m., and involved a Caltrans plow truck and a 2021 Volkswagen, Officer Clayton Nett said.

Both vehicles were traveling west in a snowstorm when the wreck occurred, he added.

“It appears the Volkswagen collided into the rear of the truck,” Nett said.

Details of the crash were unavailable. The driver of the Volkswagen died. The Caltrans driver had minor injuries, Nett said.





The crash shuttered westbound traffic in the area for about an hour, he added.

The name of the deceased was unavailable Thursday.