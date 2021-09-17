1 dead in Brunswick Road crash
UPDATE at 5:48 p.m.
From Grass Valley police:
5:25pm Brunswick Road is closed in both directions at East Bennett Road and Loma Rica Drive. Unknown timeframe for reopening.
5:15pm An injury accident will result in major traffic delays in the area of Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive. Please avoid the area if at all possible. The cause of the collision and the extent of injuries are being investigated by CHP. GVPD is on scene assisting.
Initially posted
Authorities say one person is dead in a Friday afternoon wreck at Brunswick and Brunswick Pines roads.
The three-vehicle collision between a sedan, minivan and red Honda happened around 5 p.m. One person was stuck in a vehicle, and the road was blocked at 5:10 p.m., California Highway Patrol reports stated.
