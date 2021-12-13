1 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2 motorcycle wrecks

A woman died and a man lost a leg in two separate motorcycle wrecks over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said.

Christie Hoffmier, 62, of Rocklin, died in a Saturday afternoon crash on southbound Highway 49, after leaving the Nevada County Toy Run, Officer Jason Bice said.

In a Sunday afternoon wreck, Kenneth Mitchell, 29, of Nevada City, lost his left leg, Bice added.

The fatal Saturday wreck happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 49 near Little Deer Drive, the officer said.

Hoffmier was riding with her husband in a 2021 Harley behind a 2007 Honda Civic in the moments before the crash, Bice said.





“The Honda driver saw a deer in the road and slowed,” he added.

The motorcycle then tried to pass the Honda. It connected with the car’s left side, which sent it across the north lane before it overturned, ejecting both Hoffmier and her husband, Bice said.

Hoffmier’s husband had a broken arm. She died. Both were wearing helmets, the officer said.

The Sunday wreck happened around 3:45 p.m., also near Little Deer Drive, Bice said.

Mitchell, riding a motorcycle with a 9-year-old girl, was making a U-turn on the highway when the wreck happened, he added.

“He ended up getting hit by a vehicle driving southbound while he made the U-turn,” Bice said.

Mitchell lost his left leg in the wreck. The vehicle had front-end damage, he added.