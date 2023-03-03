Staff Writer
Creating more vehicle parking in downtown Grass Valley to offset the lost parking spaces on Mill St. due to the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Project may soon be a reality.
If the Grass Valley city councilmembers authorize the advertisement for bids to develop the city owned lot at 309 Mill St., 32 parking spaces will be created.
Neighbors on Mill St. have mixed reactions to the public parking lot within their view, according to Zoe Toffaleti, owner of a home directly across the street from the proposed new lot. Toffaleti and some of her neighbors rely on first-come-first-serve street parking on Mill or Church St.
Toffaleti said she attended a city council meeting about a year ago and spoke during public comment about ensuring overnight parking for residents.
“The city has worked out resident permit parking for overnight use…I like being close to town, that’s part of the appeal of living here. I find the town is expanding,” Toffaleti said.
Due to the steep topography of this property, extensive grading and the construction of a retaining wall is required.
The project plans incorporate concrete and asphalt concrete surfacing of the parking lot and include lighting and landscaping elements.
Plans and specifications for the Mill Street Parking Lot Improvement Project are being finalized by the Engineering Division. At this time the total project cost is estimated at $525,000, according to Bjorn P. Jones, City Engineer.
The authorization for bids to develop more parking is one item on the consent agenda for a meeting that was canceled on Wed., March 1 and has yet to be rescheduled.
The City of Grass Valley website was down all day yesterday, most likely due to the power outages and brownouts in the area that only supply a reduced amount of power to businesses.
Also on the consent agenda is the approval of $21,500 for a fireworks display on July 4, 2023.