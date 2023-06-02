Starting on January 1, 2024, residents within the jurisdiction of Grass Valley and Nevada City will automatically be enrolled with Pioneer Community Energy, after the city councils of both cities approved the new contract in March 2023, according to public records.
Pioneer Community Energy, or Pioneer, is a not-for-profit, local, public agency that provides electric generation, meaning the electricity itself.
Pioneer negotiates with energy producers and purchases the electric supply in the same market that PG&E does, according to Alexia Retallack, Customer Care Manager at Pioneer.
The electricity is then transmitted over PG&E’s power poles and transmission wires. PG&E will continue to read customer meters and bills just as they always have, according to Pioneer’s website.
“We compete in the same markets,” Retallack said. “Pioneer offers competition and a choice other than PG&E for residents and businesses.”
Under State law, when a community chooses to have power provided through a community choice aggregator (CCA) like Pioneer Community Energy, everyone in the community must be enrolled and then be given the choice not to participate, in other words, the choice to opt-out.
PG&E gave the following statement when asked about the arrival of CCA's like Pioneer:
"For more than 100 years, it has been PG&E’s privilege to provide our customers clean, reliable and affordable energy, and we look forward to the opportunity to do so for many years to come," Paul Moreno, principal for PG&E marketing and communications said.
"At the same time, we respect the energy choices that are available to our customers and will continue to cooperate with local governments as they consider pursuing and/or developing a CCA program.
"It’s important to remember that if a customer becomes a CCA customer, they are still a PG&E customer. We continue to deliver the electricity to CCA customers through our transmission and distribution system, and provide meter reading, billing, customer service and maintenance services."
The local option for electric energy comes at a time when Governor Gavin Newsom passed a new energy law that requires state utility regulators to come up with a plan for charging customers income-based fees as a part of their electric bills by July 2024, according to Assembly Bill 205.
The three big investor-owned utilities, Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison who serve 11 million customers were given the deadline of April 2023 to file proposals for “income-graduated fixed charges” by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), according to the Public Advocates Office (PAO) at CA.gov.
“As electricity rates continue to grow, new mechanisms are necessary to help ensure that monthly bills are affordable, especially for low-income customers and electrification remains cost effective to drive the state’s climate goals. The Public Advocates Office, consumer groups, environmental nonprofits, and others generally agree that an income-graduated fixed charge is critical to support these goals,” according to the POA.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 205 into law on June 30, 2022.
The passage of Assembly Bill 205 requires utilities to simplify power bills while lowering costs for lower-income residents.
The current proposal charges a fixed fee based on household income.
Households with annual income from $28,000 – $69,000 would pay no more than $30 a month, households earning from $69,000 – $180,000 would pay about $51 a month and those with incomes above $180,000 would pay $92 a month in PG&E territory, according to PG&E website.
“An income-graduated fixed charge will reduce power bills for lower-income customers and reduce barriers for all California households to phase out fossil fuel use and benefit from electric cars, water heaters, and more,” according to the POA.
The fixed rate will cover “the costs of safely building, maintaining and operating the electric grid, of providing customer support, and the cost of state initiatives to help income-qualified customers and energy-efficiency programs,” according to PG&E.
Assembly Bill 205 requires the CPUC to adopt a new rate structure by July 1, 2024. PG&E customers could see the new bills as early as 2025, according to PG&E.
The CPUC is still deciding how AB205 will be implemented. Discussions about household tax information being shared with PG&E to set a rate have been widely published in the news media.
Details are still months away and Pioneer and PG&E are still figuring it out.
“In all honesty, we do not know [how Pioneer will be effected] yet,” Retallack said. “While the bill has passed, the California Public Utilities Commission is opening a proceeding on seeing how this can be implemented. That takes time. There is a great deal of confusion on how this will work, so we will learn more through that proceeding and will be happy to share what we learn.”
Pioneer Community Energy is a not-for-profit, local, public agency that is currently in partnership with Placer and El Dorado Counties, and Auburn, Colfax, Lincoln, Loomis, Placerville and Rocklin, according to Retallack.
“Make your choice to go local or stay with PG&E,” Mark Riffey, Director of Public Affairs, Communications and Programs at Pioneer said. “We are not a middle-man. We are not a broker. We are an alternative provider to PG&E.”
Pioneer purchases power in the same market that PG&E does. There are numerous power generators. Pioneer is a direct provider.
For the customer, it is similar to purchasing a coffee maker online and choosing to have it delivered by the U.S.Postal Service or FedEx, according to Retallack.
If a power pole needs repair, customers will still have to wait for PG&E to fix it, but Pioneer can assist by contacting the business lines that may be hard for the average person to find online, according to Retallack.
“We can help you jump through the queue quickly,” Retallack said.
The local service promised by pioneer means no 800 numbers or wait times when you call with a question about your bill.
“Whether you are a Pioneer customer or not, Pioneer has local customer care personnel and are available in person every third Friday at the Auburn Senior Center located at 11960 Heritage Oak Place, Suite 15 in Auburn to answer questions about Pioneer, your bill, solar power or batteries,” Retallack said.
Pioneer also advises residents on how to save energy with common sense solutions, and for those who choose it, options to move toward 100% renewable energy, according to Retallack.
State law requires that PG&E serve as Pioneer’s billing agent, so Pioneer’s electric generation charge appears on a separate page of the PG&E bill.
There is only one bill, one payment. Customers on auto-pay can continue on auto-pay without any disruption. Those who pay the bill by check or other manner, send that payment to PG&E which reconciles with Pioneer later.
Automatic enrollment information from Pioneer
There were two specific reasons for automatic enrollment.
One, power cannot be purchased in small quantities, like one house at a time. Aggregating all of the accounts creates a load big enough to allow for the purchase of power in bulk quantities (megawatts).
Think of it like making cookies. If you need a cup of flour to make your cookies, you cannot go to the store and purchase just one cup. Stores make you purchase the five pound bag of flour.
The second reason was to ensure fairness and equity. The Legislature wanted to ensure that communities, cities, and counties were inclusive and did not “cherry pick” who could participate.
Everyone in the community must be enrolled to ensure equal and fair access to the benefits of the program, and everyone has the equal opportunity to choose whether or not to participate.
Pioneer will distribute notices to customers through the U.S. Postal Service 60 days before enrollment and 30 days before enrollment.
Nevada City and Grass Valley enrollment starts in January of 2024, so notices will be mailed in November and December to everyone who is scheduled to be enrolled.
Important for autopay and electronic contact only customers: Pioneer must mail these notices. It is critical that all customers – especially those on autopay – check their mailing address with PG&E and update it if needed to ensure they get timely and proper notice.
