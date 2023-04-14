On Tuesday, the Nevada Union varsity swim team took on the Ponderosa Bruins in their last home match.
Ponderosa boys (127-43) and girls (115-55) teams both won, but Nevada Union senior Elsie Luisetti qualified for the Foothill Valley League (FVL) section in the 100 breaststroke at the meet with at time of 1:12.01. She has now qualified for the FVL section in all eight individual events through the season (but can only pick 2 for sections).
Luisetti also won the girls 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54:20.
The FVL section trials will be Friday, April 21, at noon, followed by the finals on Saturday, April 22, at noon at West Park High School, 2401 Panther Place, Roseville, CA, 95747.