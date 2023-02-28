The Union staff reports
Nevada County Superintendent of Schools is hosting a countywide school’s job fair on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley, CA 95945. This event is free and open to the public.
The job fair will have representatives from charter schools and school districts across the county looking to fill teaching and instructional support positions, as well as maintenance, food service, and many more. There will also be a credential specialist to provide advice on pursuing a career as a credentialed education professional.
Be a part of serving students in our community. Join us and find out about career opportunities that exist in the field of education. Dress to impress and bring multiple copies of your resume. Interviews may be offered on the spot.
For more details, visit: https://nevco.org/employment/jobfair/