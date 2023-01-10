Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:13 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a male subject that was toward the back of the building and was walking dragging a machete.
12:20 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject just tried running in front of her vehicle to get hit, then took off.
2:32 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported people walking in and out of traffic selling flowers.
2:58 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a transient in a yellow rain jacket with a light-up Dutch Bros. sign hiding behind the bush. It was unknown if the subject stole the sign.
4:13 p.m. – A caller from Union Jack Street reported several residents have found nails and screws in their tires. A subject was spotted on the property the previous night dressed all in black, hanging around the vehicles.
7:44 p.m. – A caller from Castlemont Drive reported the theft of a notebook that contains important information.
9:50 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a person in a car in the parking lot for over an hour and she found is suspect because she thought there has been drug activity. One vehicle with a “skin head dude” was parked to another vehicle with busted taillights.
Nevada City Police Department
2:16 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street requested assistance regarding an incident earlier in the day where a subject the caller had kicked out of a business had chased the caller’s car and was yelling at the caller.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:01 a.m. – A caller from Alpha Court stated that the previous night he had called for assistance with a subject that was on his property and the sheriff’s office responded. The caller then stated he went outside and found a jacket and other property and requested pick up of the property.
8:39 a.m. – A caller from Brewer Road reported a subject that lives on the property was screaming and yelling at the caller and trying to break into their room. The caller stated the subject was breaking items in the house and was upset because the caller did not give him coffee. The caller believed the subject could possibly be under the influence.
10:38 a.m. – A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported a neighbor’s dog that got onto the property and killed at least three chickens. The stated they could not find two chickens and saw the dog with one in its mouth. The caller requested that only a warning be issued.
11:22 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported someone left money on the book drop. The caller had the money to turn in.
1:46 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a subject keeps coming into the business and making customers feel uncomfortable and stealing. The caller requested the subject be moved along.
5:40 p.m. – A caller from Westhill Road reported her ex-husband told her today that he sold her historical banjo that was made during the Civil War.
11:54 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a subject slumped over the steering wheel with flashers on. The caller did not attempt to wake up the subject.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:15 a.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported she was stuck in her vehicle behind a closed gate.
11:58 a.m. – A caller from Morgan Ranch requested help regarding a skunk in the caller’s garage for the past four hours they were unable to get out.
2:00 p.m. – A caller from French Avenue reported a restaurant that was playing music too loud.
7:17 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported she got a phone call from an employee stating they were just robbed. The subjects got everything out of the safe, and now were gone.
7:22 p.m. – A caller from Jenkins Street reported people showing up to a house that was recently a crime scene. The caller found it suspicious, and asked that police tell him whether or not they were allowed to be there.
Nevada City Police Department
10:55 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of clothing and money. The caller advised she had someone enter her locked room and take her gray sweater vest with $900 cash. The caller was hesitant to answer questions about who she suspected might have taken it. The she asked only for an area check for her items, and had already left Nevada City.
10:49 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported loud noise that sounded like a live concert.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:44 a.m. – A caller from Pinewoods Road reported three to four subjects walking up the hill in the area. One had a shopping cart and another male was depositing items along the hill as he walked up.
1:24 p.m. – A caller from Wits End Road reported an injured pig walking around the area. The owner of the pig was located and advised of its injuries.
3:25 p.m. – A caller from Dark Horse Drive reported witnessing a full sized pick-up going around the locked gates into the golf course area.
3:38 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a man hole cover that was overflowing with water.
10:06 p.m. – A caller from Retrac Way stated her son’s friend was driving to their house and a man jumped out in front of her vehicle and stopped her. The caller stated two others came out and approached the vehicle and pounded on it.
10:35 p.m. – A caller from Yearling Road reported the power was out and his landlord had the backup generator locked behind a door. The caller stated he would have to break in to get it and that he didn’t want to do that without notifying someone. The caller was advised law enforcement could not approve him to break into private property.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:44 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported he was in an accident earlier and his cat was in the car. The caller was just released from jail or the hospital, went to look for the cat, and found it up in a tree and couldn’t get it down. The caller was advised it was not a circumstance law enforcement could help with.
10:01 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject was in the store and very drunk, getting into an altercation with the store’s manager after they refused to sell him alcohol. The subject made threatening comments and left the business, got into a vehicle, then drove off.
3:56 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported vandalism to a fireplace and an attempt to burn the building down.
7:07 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported sewage overflowing in the drive-thru. The caller advised the sewage is on private property. The caller wanted to request the business pay for his shoes due to stepping in sewage.
7:20 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported issues with her landlord/roommate. The caller stated ongoing issues with not being able to burn candles or light incense in accordance with her religious practice, as well as threats to take the caller’s things away.
Nevada City Police Department
1:42 p.m. – A caller from Park Avenue reported loud music going back and forth between vehicles. Several subjects were contacted who had just smoked marijuana. The marijuana was stashed in the trunks of the vehicles. They were advised to secure their vehicles and walk to a friend’s house nearby.
9:19 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a male subject at the door yelling at employees.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:14 a.m. – A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported a power line down across the roadway.
7:55 a.m. – A caller from Purdon Road requested a tap be put on his phone. The caller stated “I’m requesting it so you have to do it; you don’t need some sneaky warrant. You should be able to tap my phone.” The caller was advised a tap was not possible.
11:51 a.m. – A caller from La Barr Meadows reported hearing a dozen shots, and said there was nothing else that is possibly related.
12:47 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported hearing eight to ten shots, and was concerned it was unsafe.
