Hello Beekeepers,
The Veterans Hall just informed us they will be needing the Hall for a warming place for displaced people March 1 through the 9th and we will need to make other arrangements. With the new storm coming in and the roads being such a mess, the board has decided to cancel our meeting for this Monday night.
Also, our website is down. The next newsletter will let you know if your dues are still due for 2023. You can l pay your dues via Paypal at PayPal.Me/NCBADues. Please send $26.50(newsletter emailed) and $31.75(USPS mailed). Extra amount to cover PayPal fees. Or make your check out to NCBA $25 or $30.
Mail to:
NCBA c/o Janet Brisson
20693 Dog Bar Road
Grass Valley, CA 95949
Any questions and/or not sure if you paid? Please email me at rubes@countryrubes.com
Thank you and Happy Beekeeping,
Janet Brisson, NCBA Treasurer