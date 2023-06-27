The council members in Nevada City will consider a first-year contract paying the maximum amount of $2,331 to comply with the Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383) during a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at the City Hall chambers located at 317 Broad Street in Nevada City.
In an effort to meet methane emissions reduction targets for California, SB 1383 requires cities and counties to procure a certain amount of organic waste products to meet their annual procurement target that increases annually.
Nevada City’s procurement targets are 74 tons in 2023, 159 tons in 2024, and 246 tons in 2025 and beyond, according to official staff reports.
There are four types of organic waste products that comply with SB 1383: compost, mulch, renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, electricity produced from biomass compliant attributes.
There is not currently SB 1383 compliant mulch or compost available for the city to purchase from local vendors, so Pioneer Community Energy negotiated with Desert View Power LLC, referred to as “Greenleaf” to supply the mulch.
“Additionally, the city would need to find a way to distribute and track for compliance purposes 246 tons of mulch or compost annually,” according to the staff report.
This is an unfunded mandate that the city is required to comply with despite any grant funding or additional financial contribution.
“Pioneer’s cost of negotiating the contract will be allocated to each member agency that participates by July 31, 2023, which will save Nevada City a significant amount of money versus negotiating a one-off contract,” according to the staff report.
Parking study includes smart technology
Downtown Nevada City and the Seven Hills business district were part of a parking study to manage goals and improve parking.
These goals and visions include: development of a parking management plan and strategy for Downtown and Seven Hills, balance the long and short-term parking needs of residents, employees, business owners, customers, and visitors.
Parking policies that are innovative and improved with technologies that are data-driven and flexible are also part of the study.
Parking space detectors may not be part of the future.
Google Maps uses real-time traffic data and calculates the likelihood of parking in a certain area to avoid drivers wasting time and energy looking for a space.
“Smart technologies are also being used in road-sign systems with the aim of increasing safety and helping to coordinate pedestrian and vehicle traffic more efficiently,” according to Tomorrow City website. “Examples include traffic lights and pedestrian crossings that change color or light up depending on real-time or estimated traffic volumes, such as peak hours.”
The Parking Study serves as a blueprint that summarizes parking management programs, various policy proposals, tools and strategic solutions that will guide decisions on Downtown and Seven Hills parking.
Fee waiver program extended
In October 2022, the City Council approved the Business Development and Sustainability Fee Waiver Program to assist Nevada City businesses as they emerge from the impacts of COVID-19.
The program ends June 30, 2023 and was limited to the first $40,000 in approved fee waivers.
“At the January 25, 2023, meeting the City Council authorized an increase in the program to $100,000 total,” according to staff reports. “Businesses are limited to a maximum of $2000 in fee waivers.”
Eligible applicants include existing businesses operating in good standing in Nevada City with a current business license in the City.
Businesses new to Nevada City are eligible applicants to waive payment of business license fee for one year and categories of fees eligible for fee waiver include business licenses for office or home, a conditional use permit for special uses that may be desirable to a particular community but are not allowed within the zoned area such as "granny" units, second dwelling units and mobile home parks.
Minor architectural review for “like to like changes,” sign review fees, parklet or sidewalk ding fees and rental fees for the Seaman’s Lodge.
As of June 22, 2023, the City has approved 238 business applicants for the fee waiver program. $17,752 has been used by businesses to date, according to the staff report.
Report form Sam Goodspeed, Division Chief
During the month of May 2023 firefighting apparatus responded to 43 emergency calls, according to the Outside Unit Responses to Nevada City report.
For Station #5 alone, 48.85% were medical emergencies. Other categories in the report were vehicle accidents, gas leaks, smoke scares and malfunction of alarm systems.
Contracts for Nevada City workers, police, city manager and councilmembers updated
The City Council has not historically received any benefits for their services, however the cost of medical, dental and vision benefits for city council members in Nevada City was approved in the 2023/2024 budget and will be effective July 1, 2023.
The contract including updates for Sean Grayson, city manager’s position will also be effective July 1, 2022, according to the staff report.
Grayson’s salary will be adjusted and incentives in place for furthering approved educational credits.
Two side letters will make adjustments to health, dental and vision benefits and salary adjustments for the Nevada City Police Officers Association and city employees including accounting technician, community services officer / code enforcement, customer service representative, maintenance worker I and II, parking enforcement officer, plant maintenance mechanic, records clerk, wastewater/water operator-In-training, wastewater/water operator II.
Planning Commission meeting on Thursday
The Planning Commission will present results of a study regarding safety and noise elements within Nevada city.
The public is invited to attend the meeting located at City Hall, 317 Broad Street at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.
The City of Nevada City began a process to develop a Climate Adaptation and Public Safety Element (CAPSE) as part of their General Plan regarding safety and noise elements.
The process began with a public workshop in July of 2021, followed by a public survey that ended in September of 2021.
The results of the 2021 workshop and survey helped guide the development of the CAPSE process to date.
The consultant team will present the draft environmental review and public input process as well as the components of the draft plan.
The consultant team and city staff will be available to answer questions from the public.
The CAPSE will not be adopted or approved at this meeting.
The meeting is intended to solicit public feedback prior to the CAPSE being considered for recommendation of the Planning Commission in July of 2023 and for adoption by the City Council in August of 2023.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.