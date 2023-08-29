At the August 23, 2023, Regular City Council meeting of the City of Nevada City, the City Council provided direction to refer a proposed change to the City’s Sign Ordinance to the City’s Business Strategic Initiative Committee for stakeholder input. The Committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. September 26, 2023, at City Hall 317 Broad Street, Nevada City, California 95959. The Committee will receive an update on the existing ordinance and its applicability as well as the proposed changes. The Committee will ask for comments and input from all interested parties before considering a recommendation for future consideration of the City Council.
The agenda and packet for the Committee meeting will be posted on or after September 22, 2023, on the City’s website at: https://www.nevadacityca.gov/agendalist.aspx?categoryid=10089 and will be available at City Hall for review. To receive notification of the meeting agenda please click the “Get E-Notifications” button on our home page https://www.nevadacityca.gov/
For additional information contact City Manager Sean Grayson by phone at 530-265-2496 x 119 or by email sean.grayson@nevadacityca.gov. The City of Nevada City is on social media, @NevadaCityCA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.