Staff Writer
A contract was approved by the Nevada City Council and Jonathan Rowe, owner of The Stone House, to the joint funding of repairs and improvements to remediate the sinkhole located on Rowe’s property located at 107 Sacramento Street in Nevada City after ongoing negotiations going back as far as 2019 as previously reported by The Union.
The 10-foot-deep sinkhole that opened up in February of 2017 due to the failed culvert underlying The Stone House property is getting worse, according to Sean Grayson, City Manager.
“This is something that the City needs to be active in fixing,” Grayson said. “It is a public safety hazard.”
The agreement also states that the City will pay $171,614 for the costs of providing a sidewalk and fencing amenity connecting the nearby trail to the existing sidewalk on Boulder Street as well as the costs to connect storm drain infrastructure along the property and project edge at Sacramento Street, according to the report.
Little Deer Creek exits public trail property and traverses underground along the property of the Stone House and empties into a collection system at Sacramento Street that empties into Deer Creek.
The City has a floating easement allowing public access to the trail through The Stone House property, but with this agreement, a fixed easement to construct sidewalks from the trail to the existing sidewalks on Boulder and Sacramento Streets for an additional $150,170, according to Grayson.
“We’re buying public benefits… instead of a floating easement we will have a fixed easement… in which the sidewalk will be constructed on,” Grayson said. “So there is some cost to the adjustment to the map.”
Grants from the Nevada County and other state and federal emergency agencies have not been granted at this time, according to Grayson.
Parking at The Stone House will be affected during the approximately 180 days of construction in order to stage construction equipment, according to Grayson.
The community is encouraged to park at the Nevada Street city lot for events and other public activities and cross over the bridge toward the National Hotel.
“I think our parking study is going to suggest that we definitely need more parking,” Grayson said. “I believe that making more parking opportunities and making them known will be beneficial… It seems like it’s the other side of the Grand Canyon, when it’s really just a 12 second walk across the bridge.”
Approval for Friar Tuck’s 50th anniversary celebration
Ken Paige, owner of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar on on 111 N. Pine Street in Nevada City applied for a permit to close the streets between N. Pine and Commercial and N. Pine and Broad Street and the permit was approved.
The 50th Anniversary of the establishment will be celebrated with food, music and alcohol sales according to the application.
The event is scheduled to be held on June 16 from 4 — 10 p.m. and the street closure will begin at 2 p.m. for set up, according to the application.