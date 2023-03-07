On Monday, Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jason Robitaille reported that his department had responded to 30 structural collapses due to heavy snow load over the past ten days.
Tuesday, that number continued to go up in Nevada County as structural collapses were reported in and around Grass Valley, including along Laurel Lane where a complete structural collapse of the roof of a mobile home occurred.
“On scene we found one building with major damage,” Grass Valley Battalion Chief Christopher Armstrong said.
“We will remove the gas meter and help the resident get some belongings out so they can get some warm clothes,” Armstrong said.
The resident’s cat, Miss Kitty, was also located and returned to her owner.
The building was red-tagged by firefighters as the structure is now no longer safe for anyone to enter.
Less than a few blocks away, at the Oak Ridge apartments off of Sutton Way, a snow-covered awning came crashing down onto a few vehicles parked under the structure.
Caution tape had been placed on the awnings to warn folks of the potential for failure following the collapse of similar awning structures at the adjacent Cedar Ridge apartment complex earlier in the week. That warning went ignored by those who proceeded to park under the awnings.
Later in the day Tuesday, just up the way from the Sutton Way and Laurel Lane collapses, a complete loss of a hangar at the Nevada County Airport was reported due to the heavy snow load.
While there was no one hurt in the incident or damage to any aircraft reported, initial assessments by fire officials are saying that the hangar is a complete loss.
At around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday yet another emergency call for a structurally compromised roof came in from the First US Community Credit Union along the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway.
Firefighters assisted in evacuating the bank and the adjacent businesses while the property owner arrived and took photos of the damage.
Further inspection from firefighters revealed a complete structural failure of the bank's roof.
In the same region of Grass Valley, the new digs of InConcert Sierra on Crown Point Circle suffered a partial roof collapse Saturday night, one day after InConcert officials closed escrow on the building.
There were no injuries nor was anyone in the building at the time of collapse according to InConcert Sierra officials, and the building has been secured and the city, county, and InConcert Sierra contractors have been engaged.
"Besides nobody being injured, the silver lining may be that the collapse is over a portion of the roof that was to be removed for the concert hall,” InConcert Sierra Executive Director Julie Hardin said. “We've experienced 'pre-demolition' demolition and we hope to commence our construction sooner than expected.”
Be aware of potential structure damage
With the increase in danger due to dangerous snow loads, Nevada County officials want to inform folks to please check their structures for the following: cracks in walls, sagging floors, displaced columns, cracking or dropping arches, bulging walls, water/smoke that pushes through masonry.
County officials do want property owners to proceed with caution, and not necessarily try to remedy the situation without the assistance of professional help.
“One of the concerns is homeowners taking actions into their own hands and then we have an incident in an incident,” Robitaille said, adding that 121 medical and rescue emergencies have been conducted over the past ten days.
If you observe any of these items and are concerned about your structure's safety, consider contacting the Nevada County Contractors Association at 530-274-1919 or find a list of local and reliable licensed contractors on their website: https://business.nccabuildingpros.com/list. Call 911 if there is a life-threatening emergency.
For those with structure damage due to the recent storms, there may be some relief in store if that damage equates to more than $10,000 worth.
“Emergency relief may be available for taxable property including residences, commercial buildings, boats, aircraft, and business personal property locally assessed,” according to a release from Nevada County Assessor Rolf Kleinhans.
“However, the tax relief is not applicable to business inventory or personal items such as household goods and furnishings. According to California law… some property owners or persons responsible for property taxes may be entitled to relief if they are without fault and their loss equals or exceeds $10,000.”
Applications for the emergency relief must be turned in within 12 months of the property damage.
For more information regarding these provisions and to obtain the disaster relief application, you can write to the Office of the assessor, County of Nevada, 950 Maidu Ave., PO Box 599002, Nevada City, CA, 95959, or by telephone at 530-265-1232 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, or emailing assessor@nevadacountyca.gov.
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.