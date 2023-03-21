California State Treasurer Fiona Ma tells the crowd that if they need money to call her, during her address at the Cashin’s Field ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. Ma visited the site during its construction and talked about the funding involved.
Folks take a tour of the finished Cashin’s Field housing project off of Ridge Road in Nevada City Monday following the ribbon cutting ceremony. A rock with the Nisenan word Tukudy on it — meaning ‘little field’ — is placed in front of the recreation center.
Native American artwork and natural themes are seen in the community center room of the Cashin’s Field development in Nevada City, which celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday off of Ridge Road.
Folks enjoy a tour of the finished Cashin’s Field project Monday following the ribbon cutting ceremony. The project features 51 units and has housed many from the local area.
Cashin’s Field signage is artfully displayed on the central building of the 51-unit complex off of Ridge Road in Nevada City.
A furnished and lived-in apartment at Cashin’s Field is offered for folks to tour through following Monday’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
Cashin’s Field residents have begun planting in the raised metal planters in the communal area of the 51-unit Cashin’s Field development.
City, county and state officials gathered with those involved in the Cashin’s Field housing development project Monday where a ribbon cutting ceremony was held.
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma leads Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony at Cashin's Field in Nevada City.
Presentations are given by those involved in the Cashin’s Field housing project including city, county, and state leaders.
A rock with the Nisenan word Tukudy, is placed outside of the recreation center at Cashin’s Field. Tukudy means ‘little field’ in the Nisenan language.