featured So long to summer nights: Final Nevada City Summer Nights of season packs downtown (PHOTO GALLERY) Jul 28, 2023 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Sol Risers fire dancers bring the crowds to downtown Nevada City for their performance during the final Nevada City Summer Nights event of the year Wednesday. photos by Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com The Sol Risers fire dancers take to the streets in front of the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City during Wednesday’s Summer Nights event. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com Summer Nights street fair goers walk by a pair of classic cars parked in front of the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City Wednesday. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com Folks take in the Sol Risers fire dancers from the street and the balcony of the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City during Wednesday’s Summer Nights event. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com The streets of downtown Nevada City were aglow with light from street vendors and entertainers during the final Summer Nights event for the summer season Wednesday evening. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com A Sol Riser dancer on stilts performs on the street in front of the National Exchange Hotel during Wednesday evening’s Nevada City Summer Nights event. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com Folks gather in front of the Crazy Horse Saloon in Nevada City during Summer Nights Wednesday. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com Folks chat on Broad Street during Wednesday’s Summer Nights in Nevada City event. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com The Sol Risers fire dancers take to Broad Street in front of The National Exchange Hotel to close out the final Summer Nights in Nevada City event for the season Wednesday. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Events Live Coverage From The Newsroom Live scanner feed here:Your browser does not support iFrames.