A failing battery pack in an operating room table at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital nearly caused the evacuation of the entire Grass Valley medical facility early Tuesday morning officials reported.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Grass Valley firefighters were dispatched to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for reports of a gas leak, according to Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Christopher Armstrong.
“Crews identified that it was not a gas leak but a sulfur smell with a diminishing gas effect,” Armstrong said, adding that the gas could initially be detected by smell, but that a person’s body gets used to the gas over time, becoming less detectable by the individual.
“It is a super toxic gas,” Armstrong said.
At least two hospital employees complained of feeling ill due to the gas and firefighters from throughout the joint operating agreement area had descended upon the hospital to potentially assist in evacuating the facility.
According to Armstrong, resources from Marysville were also en-route to help with the evacuation before the source of the issue was identified.
“Made one last entry to see and determined that some electronics in the room and a battery had failed and were producing hydrogen cyanide and hydrogen sulfide,” Armstrong said. “Both toxic gasses.”
A pair of minor medical evaluations were conducted on the employees affected by the gasses.
Firefighters removed the electronic device and were able to properly ventilate the structure and return the hospital to normal operations.
