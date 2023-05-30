Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Robin Davies was one of a handful of featured speakers during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in Grass Valley’s Memorial Park. Davies spoke of the history and creation of the park over 100 years ago.
Veterans salute the flag of their branch of service during Monday’s Memorial Day wreath ceremony at Grass Valley’s recently refurbished Memorial Park.
photos by Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Servicewomen and men salute the flag during the raising of the colors at Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Grass Valley’s recently refurbished Memorial Park.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Members of the American Legion Post 130 Honor Guard ready to perform their gun volley during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
A representative of each branch of the armed services approaches a line of wreaths during Monday’s wreath ceremony at Grass Valley’s Memorial Day ceremeony.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Monday’s Memorial Day featured speaker was Nevada County’s Veterans Service Officer, David West.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Barbra “Babs” Conner sings from a selection of patriotic tunes during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Park.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Taps is sounded as Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony winds down in Grass Valley’s Memorial Park.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Claude Hessel, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.) leads Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in Grass Valley’s Memorial Park.