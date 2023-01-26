Nevada County Supervisors began the first of a three day workshop yesterday at the Gold Miners Inn ballroom in downtown Grass Valley. Supervisors and county staff were able to talk about progress on current policy objectives as well as have discussions about future goals. The workshop continues today and tomorrow beginning at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to last the most part of each day.
Nevada County District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall speaks during a discussion on day one of the three day workshop Wednesday morning at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. The supervisors gave reports on their districts as well as heard from the mayors and city and town managers of Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee.
Barbara Rivenes reminds the county supervisors and staff that waste sustainability should be greatly considered in goals moving forward at the beginning of Wednesday’s special workshop meeting at the Gold Miners Inn.
Lori Burkart Frank facilitates day one of the board of supervisor’s workshop Wednesday at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. Topics for day two of the workshop today are slated to include, legislative advocacy, economic development and cannabis objectives, recreation, broadband, and climate resilience. Friday’s topics include housing, homelessness, as well as informational items on a good neighbor ordinance and HipCamp.
Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman reminds supervisors and members of the public no action will be taken on items discussed during the three-day workshop and that any formal action by the board will be brought back at a later date during a board of supervisors meeting.
photos by Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com
Elias Funez
Elias Funez
Elias Funez
Elias Funez
Michael Taylor addresses the board during the public comment period Wednesday and brings up housing issues during the workshop.
Elias Funez
Nevada County supervisors and staff listen to the presentations by different speakers during the three-day county goals and objectives workshop held at the Gold Miner’s Inn.
