Photographer's Spotlight: Low snow in Nevada County Feb 25, 2023

Pedestrians make their way along a snowy Commercial Street corridor in downtown Nevada City during early Friday morning's low snowfall. Elias Funez

The National Exchange Hotel sits ready to welcome guests Friday morning in Nevada City. Elias Funez

One of Nevada City's historic fire houses sits majestically at the top of Broad Street during Friday morning's snowfall. Elias Funez

The Stone House building rides out another snow storm in Nevada City as it has since the 1850s. Elias Funez

Motorists make their way along Sutton Way Friday morning in Grass Valley's Glenbrook Basin after nearly a foot of snowfall. Elias Funez

Broad Street in Nevada City was a winter wonderland during Friday morning's low snow. More rounds of snow are expected at least through Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service. Elias Funez

Road signs sit partially covered with snow Friday morning along the Broad Street overpass in Nevada City. Elias Funez

Folks take to the streets of Nevada City Friday morning. Elias Funez