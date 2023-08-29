Members of the junior Miners cheer squad smile from the sideline at Hooper Stadium. The junior cheerleaders were invited to join the high school cheerleaders on the sidelines for the first half of Friday’s homecoming game.
Fans fill the home crowd stands as the student section and Nevada Union high school band help to cheer on the home team Friday at Hooper Stadium.
photos by Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com
A pair of Nevada Union defenders close in on the Wheatland Pirates’ ball carrier Friday at Hooper Stadium during the Miners’ 26-6 homecoming win.
The Nevada Union Miners make their way back to the sideline following the half-time break during Friday’s game.
Nevada Union’s Theron Foster makes sure his feet are within the end-zone pylons as he hauls in a touchdown pass during Friday’s homecoming game.
Miners quarterback Dusin Philpott (10) pulls back before firing a pass during Friday’s homecoming win over the Wheatland Pirates.
Nevada Union sophomore Ryder Eelkema (34) makes his way into the end-zone for the Miners during Friday’s 26-6 win over the Wheatland Pirates.
Nevada Union varsity football players make their way to the field following the half-time break of Friday’s homecoming game against the Wheatland Pirates.
Nevada Union quarterback Dustin Philpott keeps the ball on the option, leaving a Wheatland defender in his wake during Friday's homecoming game.
The Nevada Union offensive line squares up against the Wheatland Pirates defense Friday at Hooper Stadium.