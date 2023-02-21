featured Mardi Gras in the Sierra Nevada Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Broad Street in downtown Nevada City was filled to the brim Sunday afternoon as revelers from around the region made their way to witness the annual Mardi Gras Parade and festivities. photos by Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade spectators show off their costumes and colors during Sunday’s event. Elias Funez Parade entrants on stilts entertain the crowd Sunday from Broad Street during the annual Mardi Gras festivities in downtown Nevada City. Elias Funez Dancers take to the streets during the annual Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade Sunday. Elias Funez Mardi Gras Parade spectators show off their fitting attire for the celebration while taking in the event from the balcony of the New York Hotel Sunday in Nevada City. Elias Funez Drummers keep the beat for dancers in the annual Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade Sunday along Broad Street. Elias Funez Beads and candy are tossed from parade floats toward spectators during the annual Mardi Gras Parade Sunday in Nevada City. Elias Funez The “No Mine” folks were out in force during the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade, showing support for their cause from many spectators. Elias Funez A crown fit for royalty is adorned by a Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade spectator Sunday. Elias Funez Parade entrants on stilts entertain the crowd Sunday from Broad Street during the annual Mardi Gras festivities in downtown Nevada City. Elias Funez Beads and candy are tossed from parade floats toward spectators during the annual Mardi Gras Parade Sunday in Nevada City. Elias Funez A crown fit for royalty is adorned by a Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade spectator Sunday. Elias Funez Historical reenactors take to the streets of downtown Nevada City during Sunday’s Mardi Gras Parade. Elias Funez Paul Haas, the town crier. Elias Funez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Events Live Coverage From The Newsroom Live scanner feed here:Your browser does not support iFrames.