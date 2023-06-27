A North San Juan Cherry Festival parade entrant rides a giant anvil along the parade route during the annual festival Saturday. The parade is said to be one of, if not the longest running parade in California history.
The 125th annual North San Juan Cherry Festival occurred Saturday, featuring the annual parade along Highway 49 through town.
photos by Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
North San Juan Cherry Festival Patrons look to purchase some local harvested cherries from a vendor on the side of Highway 49 following Saturday’s Cherry Festival parade.
San Juan Ridge locals came out for the 125th annual North San Juan Cherry Festival Saturday.
Roo Cantada sports a Haute Trash design while taking part in the North San Juan Cherry Festival Parade Saturday.
Parade watchers approach the floats for candy that has been tossed in the road during Saturdays Cherry Festival parade.
Locals announce the approaching parade floats from the balcony of the Brass Rail Saloon during Saturday’s Cherry Festival Parade.
Cherries painted on the road are a reminder of the San Juan Ridge’s cherry farming heritage and are prevalent during the 125th annual Cherry Festival held over the weekend.
A row of tractors makes their way down Highway 49 during the annual Cherry Festival parade Saturday in North San Juan.
Spectators await the beginning of the 125th annual Cherry Festival parade Saturday in North San Juan.
The North San Juan Cherry Festival parade makes its way along Highway 49 Saturday. The parade is said to be the longest running in California history.
Tie-dyed shirts, apparel, and other various goods were available from vendors during Saturday’s Cherry Festival in North San Juan.