United States of America flags are displayed along Broad Street in downtown Nevada City in preparation for Flag Day, Wednesday. Folks in the downtown area were alarmed to see the Pride flags being removed and notified law enforcement officials who confirmed that the Pride flags would return following Flag Day’s observance. Flag day commemorates the adoption of the flag by the United States on June 14, 1777 and was signed into law as a holiday in 1949. The Flag Day displays across Nevada City and Grass Valley were made possible by the Grass Valley School’s Foundation’s Flags over the Foothills program.