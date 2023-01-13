Shoppers peruse the storefronts of the Mill Street Mall Thursday from the sidewalks as fencing for Mill Street’s transformation project has gone up in anticipation of construction work, which is already experiencing weather delays. The project will be conducted in two phases where Mill Street between Bank and Neil Street, will be fenced off after the first phase between Main and Bank Streets is completed. City officials hope to have fencing from both phases of construction, removed before the July 4 holiday.