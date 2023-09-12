The many makes and models of area vehicles were on display once again during the 2023 Roamin’ Angels Cruisin’ the Pines car show held for the first time at it’s new venue at the Nevada City Tech Center and Classic Cars West Nevada City.
Folks of all ages took in the sights of the 2023 Roamin’ Angels Car Club’s Crusin’ the Pines car show held Saturday on the grounds of the Nevada City Tech Center in Nevada City.
Classic cars of all years, makes and models were on display during Saturday’s Cruisin’ the Pines car show at the Nevada City Tech Center.
A recreation 1965 Shelby Cobra was on display during Saturday’s Crusin’ the Pines car show.
The grounds of Classic Cars West in Nevada City were also opened up for folks to inspect the cars stored there as well as to lounge about and shop some of the auto art for sale.
Crusin' the Pines car show winners smile as they are presented their trophy received for their individual categories.
A 1939 Treasure Island World's Fair vehicle and its unique license plate was on display during Saturday's Cruisin' the Pines car show.
The details of the gauges on this race car could be seen up close during Saturday's car show.
Those showing their cars appreciated the Nevada City Tech Center venue for its abundance of paved surfaces to display cars and shade for their owners to sit in.
Cruisin' the Pines car show attendees pose for photos in front of a classic Corvette.