Concrete work to Grass Valley’s Mill Street Mall continued during Thursday’s sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Crews from Bobby Jones Concrete Construction and Hansen Brothers Aggregates worked together to get the pours done.
Members of Bobby Jones Concrete Construction and Hansen Brothers Aggregates use the long arm of a vacuum truck to power concrete along the Mill Street Mall Thursday.
photos by Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com
Workers from Bobby Jones Concrete Construction based out of Grass Valley and the Sierra foothills, work to pour fresh concrete and form it into place using 2x4s and trowels Thursday along Mill Street.
The long arms of a vacuum truck are utilized to make strategic pours of concrete along the Mill Street Mall in downtown Grass Valley Thursday. Sunny skies means time for construction work.
A concrete construction worker uses a trowel on a long pole to smooth out the concrete pour before a decorative stamp is applied.
