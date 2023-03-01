The National Weather Service Sacramento is calling for another winter storm this weekend through early next week with widespread valley rain and additional moderate to heavy foothill/mountain snow — but not before a respite in the snowy weather forecast today through Friday.
Though folks will be able to dig out from the recent few waves of snowfall today, freezing temperatures may make that work difficult as overnight lows this morning are expected to warm up from the mid 20s to a high of 46 with sunshine in store.
Overnight low temperatures will slowly heat up through the remainder of the week to 31 degrees tonight, 33 degrees Thursday, and 37 degrees Friday night before the next round of precipitation moves in Saturday.
Saturday — Early Next Week
Snow levels 2500-3500 feet Saturday, lowering to 1500-2500 feet Sunday. Heaviest late Saturday into Sunday and again late Monday above 2000 feet
Above 2000 feet: 40-75% probability of > 4 inches of snow, 25-60% probability of > 8 inches of snow, and 10-40% probability of 12 inches of snow.
County services and Nevada County schools are closed once again today.