Protesters took to the Glenbrook Basin Tuesday afternoon to take a stand against big banks that invest in fossil fuels. Protesters waved signs and asked folks to pull their money out of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, and Citi Bank.
Supporters of the Third Act movement in Nevada County protested in front of Bank of America and Wells Fargo in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Tuesday. The group is challenging the big banks to change their ways and build a movement to stop fossil fuels and protect future generations.
“Cut it out or we’ll cut it up,” says one cleverly crafted sign held by protesters Tuesday in front of Bank of America at the intersection of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road. A banner and sign making event was held Saturday and protesters were happy for a break in the weather Tuesday.
Elias Funez
Tuesday’s protest was modeled after one by Third Act Sacramento. Protesters planned to walk to the banks in Glenbrook Basin so that supporters could close their accounts at the banks.
A pair of masked protesters call for President Joe Biden to not drill for oil in Alaska.
Protesters stood in front of Bank of America and Wells Fargo in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Tuesday to take a stand against banks that invest in fossil fuels.
