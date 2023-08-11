A star struck front row of spectators takes in the country music of Tyler Rich and his band during Wednesday evening’s opening night of the Nevada County Fair. For some, this was their first concert experience.
PHOTOS BY Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
A group of happy fair goers enjoy a drink and each other’s company near one of the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ beer gardens Wednesday evening.
Fair rides this year include inflatable water rollers.
Tyler Rich acknowledges band guitarist Michael Collins Platt during his Wednesday performance at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Arena. Rich was born in Yuba City.
The lights of the Nevada County Fair’s carnival rides light up the fairgrounds at night.
Tyler Rich captivates the crowd Wednesday night on the Nevada County Fairgrounds Arena stage.
Tyler Rich concert fans take in the show from the fair arena during Wednesday’s opening night performance.