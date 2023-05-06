April 17
Edminster and Tracy: Allison Christine Edminster and Scott Christian Tracy
April 18
Lacayo and McAllister: Tonya Marie Lacayo and Christopher Michael McAllister
Aponte and Baxter: Desiray Denise Aponte and Seth Benjamin Baxter
April 19
Timoney and Jackson: Elise Marie Timoney and Cody Andrew Jackson
Bokinskie and Hitchcock: Carolyn Rose Bokinskie and Chad David Hitchcock
Lemos and Spencer: Leandra Tina lemos and Adam Charles Spencer
April 20
Parr and Crowe: Brianna Michelle Parr and Jack Emmett Fletcher Crowe
Owens and Turner: Kathryn Ann Owens and Brett Lawrence Turner
April 21
Wymiarkiewicz and Egan: Sonia Wymiarkiewicz and Conor John Egan
Machado and Chanon: Lauren Marie Machado and Beaumont Kassel Chanon
Almon and Jacobson: Kimberlee Anne Almon and Bo Alexander Jacobson
Reyes and Engelbrecht: Krystal Moreno Reyes and Joshua Ryan Engelbrecht
April 24
Oneil and Marlow: Angelica Taylor Oneil and Philip Davis Marlow
April 25
Staudt and Widerholt: Leslie Ann Staudt and Douglas Alexander Widerholt
Green and Tanahashi: Misty Fay Green and Ko Hanshan Hess Tanahashi
April 27
Edwards and Bodine: Kelly Jo Edwards and Ben Timothy Bodine
Paul and Delagado: Christina Charlotte Paul and Colten Ezra Delgado
April 28
Bergh and Bouch: Christopher Jon Bergh and John Paul Bouch
Earl and Pace: Isabel Suleika Earl and William Edward Pace IV