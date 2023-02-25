The National Weather Service is warning of more days of low snow, including a milder Sunday-Monday system, before the ‘snowiest’ of the systems is expected Monday night through Wednesday morning.
“Want to make sure people are prepared to stay put for several days,” National Weather Service forecaster Scott Rowe said. “Now is the time to prepare If you haven’t already.”
Significant low elevation snow will lead to dangerous travel conditions and snow-covered roads with long stretches of interstates & highways impacted
Downed trees and tree limbs and local power outages due to heavy snow & gusty winds are also forecast.
Through early today, the low snow storm will pose a major risk to area residents, while Sunday’s system will pose only a minor risk, according to the National Weather Service.
The Monday — Tuesday system will pose a moderate risk.
Sunday’s system will drop much less snow than the current system but will drop snow levels to 1500-2500 feet.
Above 1500 feet there is a 20-50 percent chance of more than four inches of snow.
Monday — early Wednesday, the ‘snowiest’ storm of the three, is expected to be heaviest midday Monday — Tuesday with snow levels between 1500-3000 feet.
Above 1500 feet there is a 50-80 percent chance of more than four inches of snow, and a 25-50 percent chance of 12 or more inches of snow.
Close to a foot of snow was recorded in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Friday evening.
As a result of the snowy forecast, Nevada County and Sierra Roots are extending the Extreme Weather Shelter through Monday morning, Feb. 27 and will be located in the lower level of the Nevada City Veterans Hall, 415 North Pine Street in Nevada City.
“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the shelter will be open for daytime hours and overnight on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Veterans Hall and will accept guests until 8:00 p.m. each evening,” the release states. “Pending weather conditions, the shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, February 27.”
Members of the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services and Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location.
Roads Update
“County Roads Maintenance has all available equipment and crews dispatched for road plowing,” a release from Nevada County said. “Road conditions remain hazardous, despite ongoing efforts to keep up with the continuing snowfall. Residents are encouraged to stay safe and off the roads when possible. Minimizing roadway traffic helps our crews to continue with plowing efforts.”
The county’s roads crews prioritize the heaviest traveled County maintained roads first, working out to arterial and residential County maintained areas once the main roads are safe. Rural and remote County maintained roads are prioritized next as conditions allow and equipment and operators become available.
The status of road closures of Banner Quaker Hill Road and North Bloomfield at Mossy Oak were not available as of press time.
Downed trees on County Roads can be reported at 530-265-1411, www.nevadacountyca.gov/servicerequest, or 911. Downed power poles, as well as trees into power poles, should be reported directly to PG&E at 1-800-743-500 or 911.