On Friday teachers who are union members will vote on a tentative salary agreement for the 2022- 2023 school year in the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD).
“This has been a giant amount of work!” Eric Mayer, President of the Nevada Joint Union High School District Teachers Association (NJUHSTA) and physics teacher at Nevada Union High School said.
The tentative agreement, if approved on Friday will add a 4% to the salary schedule and a 2.5% off schedule. “We unusually try to get all increases placed on the salary schedule because it benefits teachers’ when it comes to retirement. The 2.5% is like a bonus essentially,” Mayer said.
“The tentative salary agreement between NJUHSTA and the District represents a compromise between the two parties. The District is happy to have found an agreement after several months of working together through the process,” Superintendent Dan Frisella said.
The groups went to an impasse because for eleven months they could not reach an agreement. The Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) was brought in to help the negotiations and advise. PERB is an administrative agency that assists with collective bargaining employees of California’s public schools and other public institutions.
“The increase stretches the District financially, and triggers a need for fiscal stabilization plans to meet our district obligations for future years,” Frisella said.
“Part of the compromise was that NJUHSDTA members will have to agree to larger class sizes. If they don't agree, we start the whole process over again,” Mayer said.
There is a cap on the number of students placed in certain classes, and if the number goes over that cap, the teacher is paid an additional amount, according to Mayer.
“There are clauses that limit the cap to smaller numbers for safety concerns such as classes operating ‘dangerous equipment’ for example. Physical education classes tend to be very large. Most classes will see an average increase from 33 students to 35… and that is multiplied by six sections a day,” Mayer said. The total number of students a teacher will have on a roll averages around 210.
In NJUHSD the classified employees and the management will also receive what the teacher’s union receives.
“There is an agreement between the District and CSEA (the classified unit) for a ‘me too’ clause for this round of negotiations; so yes, classified will receive the same salary increase. Historically, management and unrepresented employees have received the same increase as the certificated unit,” Frisella said.
“I’m happy to lift up the classified employees,” Mayers said.
The raises will be retroactive to July 2, 2022 if the members of the NJUHSDTA ratify the agreement on Friday.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4256.