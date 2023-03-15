The Hilarious HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Comes to The Center for the Arts

A live show that combines hypnosis and improvisation will entertain crowds on March 17 at The Center for The Arts on West Main Street in Grass Valley. Colin Mochrie, one of the cast members in the hit show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” teams up with hypnotist Asad Mecci. This 90-minute show promises a unique comedy experience. The Wall Street Journal lauded the show as “catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality.”