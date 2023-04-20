Penn Valley resident Amanda Gray submitted the winning design for the 2023 Penn Valley Rodeo which will be the 64th rodeo, scheduled to take place May 19 and 20. This is the first year that the Rodeo Board held a competition for the poster design, offering Rodeo Tickets and a T-shirt as the prize.
The design will be used for the Rodeo Program cover, advertising, social media posts and for the T-shirts sold at this years’ rodeo.
The PVCRA Board thanks Amanda Gray for her wonderful submission and for working with the Rodeo on this project. The Penn Valley Community Rodeo is a 501©3 organization, powered by sponsorship, donations and volunteers.
Gray was raised in Yuba City and is a wife, mother, Realtor, and an acclaimed musician, you can learn more about her music by visiting www.amandagraymusic.com.
For more information about the Penn Valley Rodeo Please see www.pvrodeo.com where you can purchase entrance tickets and parking passes. The 2022 Penn Valley Rodeo was sold out, so we encourage the public to purchase tickets early this year.