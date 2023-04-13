Yubadocs

The doors are closed at the urgent care medical facility, Yuibadocs, located off of Nevada City Highway. Dr. Roger Hicks and his wife Linda Rachmel were happy to serve the community for over 20 years.

 Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

Staff Writer

The urgent care clinic Yubadocs, located off of Nevada City Highway, is closed after serving Nevada County residents for over two decades, according to Linda Rachmel, co-owner of Yubadocs along with her husband, Dr. Roger Hicks.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.