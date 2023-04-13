Staff Writer
The urgent care clinic Yubadocs, located off of Nevada City Highway, is closed after serving Nevada County residents for over two decades, according to Linda Rachmel, co-owner of Yubadocs along with her husband, Dr. Roger Hicks.
“It’s sad,” Rachmel said. “It’s a loss for the community. People will have to drive down the hill or go to the emergency room, which can be costly, for services we used to take care of.”
A month or so ago there was a plan to have a larger health organization take over the practice and the location, according to Rachmel.
“My husband was going to stay on for a transition period to make sure everything went smoothly,” Rachmel said. “The employees were all going to stay on too.”
Then the negotiations abruptly came to a halt. The property manager refused to negotiate with the potential party, according to Rachmel.
“She just called and said the deal was off,” Rachmel said.
Urgent care clinics take care of people with medical problems that need to be addressed quickly, but do not need an emergency department. The clinics have X-ray machines on site, and many, like Yubadocs, treat work-related injuries.
“We had to pay money to have the X-ray machine taken out … The clinic was completely set up with supplies, computers, examination rooms, shelves of casting supplies and other equipment,” Rachmel said. “We had to clear it all out.”
The urgent care clinic Yubadocs provided care for 17,000 patients, according to a letter that was signed by over 300 Nevada County residents, urging the negotiating parties to come to an agreement.
The letter stated, “The clinic’s closure would be a crisis … (it) is the only clinic in the region that does occupational medicine, including workman’s compensation injuries, employment physicals and commercial driver’s physicals … Yubadocs has taken some of the burden off of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Emergency Department … which is designed for serious or life-threatening emergencies.”
Fractures, lacerations, abscesses, ear infections, sore throats, and respiratory illnesses were treated immediately by the Yubadocs team.
There were challenges in agreeing on the lease terms, but the letter urged the parties involved to come to an agreement quickly so that this valuable community resource can continue to function.
“We paid our rent consistently and a larger health care provider would have continued to pay consistently,” Rachmel said. “Instead of leaving the office intact for another care company, we had to take it all out.”
Rachmel said her husband Dr. Roger Hicks is taking the closing hard in the heart, and she is as well.
Rachmel is grateful to all the community members who made the effort to reach out to the property manager and Dignity Health, which was revealed to be the prospective buyer by the center’s property manager on social media, according to Rachmel.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
