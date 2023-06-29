Crisia

”Soprano Crisia Regalado is the 2023 winner of the Lucy Becker Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually by Music in the Mountains.”

 Submitted by Julie Becker

Special to The Union

Crisia Regalado made up her mind when she was 10. She was going to be an opera singer when she grew up. No doubt. She’d never taken a singing lesson and couldn’t read music, but she’d find a way. According to Crisia, “I say ‘Yes’ to everything and then figure it out.”

Julie Becker is the sister of Lucy Becker and oversees the annual scholarship.